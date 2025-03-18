Swiss National Bank Sells 20,900 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 357,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $24,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Henry Schein by 274.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 3,347.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of HSIC opened at $71.80 on Tuesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.67 and a 52-week high of $82.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.10.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

