Swiss National Bank Trims Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $31,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 100,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,728,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the third quarter worth $461,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the third quarter valued at $200,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.
Wix.com Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of WIX opened at $174.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.46, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.36. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $247.11.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on Wix.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Wix.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.74.
Wix.com Profile
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.
