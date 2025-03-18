T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,524,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,203,642,000 after purchasing an additional 602,786 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,893,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,660,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,394 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,553,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,448,426,000 after acquiring an additional 590,711 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,230,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $712,966,000 after acquiring an additional 85,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $653,160,000 after acquiring an additional 876,182 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $260.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $297.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TMUS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.80.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at $865,533. This trade represents a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

