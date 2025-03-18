Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Mirova US LLC

Mirova US LLC lowered its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,699,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 344,100 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 4.0% of Mirova US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mirova US LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $335,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. McHugh Group LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $605,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 113,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 381,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,329,000 after acquiring an additional 26,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSM stock opened at $176.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $914.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $125.78 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.07.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.6855 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.68%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

