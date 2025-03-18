Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,941 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $10,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM stock opened at $176.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $125.78 and a 12-month high of $226.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $914.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.6855 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.68%.

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

