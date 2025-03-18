Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stake Raised by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $176.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $914.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $125.78 and a 52 week high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

