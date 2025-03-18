Taylor Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Taylor Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Taylor Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Taylor Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOM opened at $44.09 on Tuesday. iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $41.10 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.25. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.50.

iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

