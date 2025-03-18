Taylor Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,563 Shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Taylor Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend ETF comprises about 1.8% of Taylor Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Taylor Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $652,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF stock opened at $48.76 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $42.03 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

