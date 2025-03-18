Tejara Capital Ltd Takes Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Trade Desk
In other Trade Desk news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,225,528.40. This trade represents a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,029 shares of company stock worth $5,004,296 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Trade Desk Stock Up 4.7 %
TTD opened at $56.50 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.42 and a 12 month high of $141.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $564.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Trade Desk Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
