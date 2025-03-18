Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TPX. UBS Group raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.48 and its 200-day moving average is $54.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $45.04 and a 12 month high of $69.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

