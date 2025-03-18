Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19, Zacks reports. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 10.67%.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance

NYSE TME opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $15.77.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.04.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.