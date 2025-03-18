TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Given New C$140.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$126.00 to C$140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TVK. National Bank Financial cut shares of TerraVest Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Desjardins increased their price objective on TerraVest Industries from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on TerraVest Industries from C$132.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on TerraVest Industries from C$126.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TerraVest Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$137.00.

Shares of TVK traded up C$10.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$141.97. 291,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,423. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$121.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$112.17. TerraVest Industries has a 52-week low of C$55.73 and a 52-week high of C$144.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

