TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Given New C$140.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$126.00 to C$140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.39% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TVK. National Bank Financial cut shares of TerraVest Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Desjardins increased their price objective on TerraVest Industries from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on TerraVest Industries from C$132.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on TerraVest Industries from C$126.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TerraVest Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$137.00.
TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.
