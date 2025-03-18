Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,835 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Territorial Bancorp were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 12.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Four Tree Island Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $3,726,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 22.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 786,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after purchasing an additional 146,541 shares during the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Territorial Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Territorial Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of TBNK stock opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $74.90 million, a P/E ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 0.59. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Territorial Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 5.74%.

Territorial Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.00%.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

