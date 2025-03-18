Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Acquired by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 55.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEVA. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

NYSE TEVA opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.28. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $22.80.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. Analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 286,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $6,294,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 695,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,296,950. This represents a 29.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

