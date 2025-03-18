Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Trimmed by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 36,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 93,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 111,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $179.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $159.11 and a one year high of $220.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.07.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 104.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,379.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total value of $19,663,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at $82,930,522.08. This represents a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.