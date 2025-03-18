The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Cut by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,255 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 65.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Boeing by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 203.2% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BA stock opened at $162.04 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $137.03 and a 52-week high of $196.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.68.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

