The Goldman Sachs Group Has Lowered Expectations for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Price

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.14% from the company’s previous close.

SYF has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Compass Point downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.70.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,499,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.67 and a fifty-two week high of $70.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.35 and its 200-day moving average is $60.24. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 15.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 243,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,123,000 after acquiring an additional 132,047 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 178,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,787,000 after acquiring an additional 12,492 shares in the last quarter. Brophy Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

