The Marygold Companies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MGLD) Short Interest Update

The Marygold Companies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MGLD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 107,500 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the February 13th total of 83,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO & Melinda Gerber Livi Nicholas bought 42,149 shares of Marygold Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $72,496.28. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,510,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,838,773.80. This trade represents a 0.23 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Marygold Companies Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN MGLD traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 10,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,040. Marygold Companies has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31.

Marygold Companies Company Profile

The Marygold Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in investment fund management, beauty products, food products, financial services, and security alarm systems businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada. It operates as an investment advisor to exchange traded funds and exchange traded products organized as limited partnerships or investment trusts.

Featured Stories

