The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.85

The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is a 54.2% increase from The Pebble Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:PEBB traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 40 ($0.52). 640,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 44.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 48.19. The Pebble Group has a 1 year low of GBX 39.25 ($0.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 72 ($0.94). The company has a market cap of £65.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.14.

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 4.63 ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The Pebble Group had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Pebble Group will post 5.0724638 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Claire Louise Thomson sold 72,336 shares of The Pebble Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.58), for a total transaction of £32,551.20 ($42,279.78). Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

The Pebble Group plc (www.thepebblegroup.com) is a provider of digital commerce, products and related services to the global promotional products industry, comprising two differentiated businesses, focused on specific areas of the promotional products market: Facilisgroup (www.facilisgroup.com) and Brand Addition (www.brandaddition.com).

Facilisgroup focuses on supporting the growth of mid-sized promotional product businesses in North America by providing a digital commerce platform, which enables those businesses to benefit from significant business efficiency and gain meaningful supply chain advantage from the ability to purchase from quality suppliers under preferred terms.

Brand Addition focuses upon providing promotional products and related services under contract to some of the world’s most recognisable brands.

