The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,003,367 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 303,300 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.1% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,450,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $491,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $909,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,431 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 132,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $16,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 177,951 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $21,498,000 after purchasing an additional 24,561 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.06.

NYSE TJX opened at $114.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.18. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.35 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The stock has a market cap of $128.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

