The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 164,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 49,908 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $39,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.05.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.7 %

TRV stock opened at $265.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.21 and a 52-week high of $269.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

