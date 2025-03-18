Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (NASDAQ:BOTT) Short Interest Down 22.2% in February

Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (NASDAQ:BOTT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Themes Robotics & Automation ETF Price Performance
Themes Robotics & Automation ETF stock opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $542,846.00, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.24. Themes Robotics & Automation ETF has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $29.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.85.
Themes Robotics & Automation ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.
About Themes Robotics & Automation ETF
The Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (BOTT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is passively managed, tracking an equally weighted index of 30 companies in developed countries that provide Robotics and Automation solutions focused on industrial applications.
