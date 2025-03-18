TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Short Interest Up 35.1% in February

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 210,500 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the February 13th total of 155,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 531,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TherapeuticsMD Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ TXMD traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.77. 3,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,105. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $2.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

Featured Articles

