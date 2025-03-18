Theta Fuel Price Up 3.5% This Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0376 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $258.53 million and $3.77 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,877,930,739 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

