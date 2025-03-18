Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $182.46 Million Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,810,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,006 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $182,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WH. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 434.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WH stock opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.65 and a 200-day moving average of $94.74. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.67 and a 52-week high of $113.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 20.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.18%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.45.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

