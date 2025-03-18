Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $247.08 Million Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,496,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 66,928 shares during the quarter. Trimble makes up about 0.5% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Trimble were worth $247,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 159,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,279,000 after acquiring an additional 71,891 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Trimble by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 750,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,594,000 after purchasing an additional 136,452 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Trimble by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 40,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 17,424 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 768.5% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 149,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,295,000 after purchasing an additional 132,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 49.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,056,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $127,692,000 after purchasing an additional 676,954 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cfra raised shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 5,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $411,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 2,141 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total transaction of $153,702.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,162 shares in the company, valued at $729,529.98. The trade was a 17.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,421 shares of company stock valued at $831,683. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $70.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.60 and a 200-day moving average of $68.11. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $77.78.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

