Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 334,597 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,493,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,597 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $112,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 58,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 84,229 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 162,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FBND opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.69. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $47.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

