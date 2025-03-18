Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 18,101 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,101 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $105,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kennondale Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $2,494,000. RD Lewis Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $165.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $210.67.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

