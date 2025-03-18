Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,199,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,890 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $106,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $52.82 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $53.40. The company has a market capitalization of $148.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average of $50.45.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

