Thungela Resources Limited (LON:TGA) Increases Dividend to GBX 46.48 Per Share

Thungela Resources Limited (LON:TGA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 17th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 46.48 ($0.60) per share on Monday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This is a 440.5% increase from Thungela Resources’s previous dividend of $8.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of TGA traded down GBX 4.26 ($0.06) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 489.14 ($6.35). The stock had a trading volume of 780,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,879. Thungela Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 429.80 ($5.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 636.50 ($8.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 531.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 530.55. The company has a market capitalization of £15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of -0.87.

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa and Australia. It owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from mining operations, consisting of underground and open cast mines in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

