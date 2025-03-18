Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF) Short Interest Down 15.5% in February

Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 173,700 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the February 13th total of 205,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,737.0 days.
Tobu Railway Stock Performance
Shares of TBURF stock opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.90. Tobu Railway has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.27.
Tobu Railway Company Profile
