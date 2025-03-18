Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF) Short Interest Down 15.5% in February

Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 173,700 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the February 13th total of 205,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,737.0 days.

Tobu Railway Stock Performance

Shares of TBURF stock opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.90. Tobu Railway has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.27.

Tobu Railway Company Profile

Tobu Railway Co, Ltd. engages in the transportation business in Japan. It operates through five segments: Transportation Business, Leisure Business, Real Estate Business, Distribution Business, and Other Business. The company is involved in the general transportation business by railroad, tramway, and cableway, as well as car transportation business.

