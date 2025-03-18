Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 36,359 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,359 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $17,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 728.6% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $128.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.62 and its 200 day moving average is $167.16. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.49 and a twelve month high of $214.70. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.19.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.13. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.72.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

