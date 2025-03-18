Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,430,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,389 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $40,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 172.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.8 %

WY opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 54.54, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 152.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

