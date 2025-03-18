Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases 333 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in RTX were worth $33,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RTX during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in RTX by 2,944.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $131.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $92.35 and a 12 month high of $135.36.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is 70.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at $664,008.40. The trade was a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

