Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Raises Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $24,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

GEHC stock opened at $82.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $74.51 and a one year high of $94.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GEHC. Citigroup lifted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GEHC

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.