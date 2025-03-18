Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) Short Interest Update

Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 532,700 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the February 13th total of 388,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Toho Price Performance
Shares of Toho stock opened at $43.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.28. Toho has a 12 month low of $25.81 and a 12 month high of $43.45.
About Toho
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Toho
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Toho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.