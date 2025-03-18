Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) Short Interest Update

Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 532,700 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the February 13th total of 388,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Toho Price Performance

Shares of Toho stock opened at $43.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.28. Toho has a 12 month low of $25.81 and a 12 month high of $43.45.

Get Toho alerts:

About Toho

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Toho Co, Ltd. engages in the motion picture, theatrical production, and real estate businesses in Japan. It is involved in producing, buying/selling, and renting movies; producing and selling television programs, movie pamphlets, and video software; and business related to merchandising rights, and other activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Toho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.