Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Delphi Management Inc. MA

Delphi Management Inc. MA lowered its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,812 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TOL. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 57.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1,034.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $1,404,419.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,311.26. This represents a 35.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $46,443.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,107.88. This represents a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,185 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:TOL opened at $106.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.74 and a 200-day moving average of $138.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.49 and a 52 week high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. Analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $189.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $115.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.57.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Articles

