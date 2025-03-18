Top Chinese Stocks To Follow Today – March 17th

Diageo, Duolingo, and Wynn Resorts are the three Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are shares issued by companies based in China or with significant operations in the country, which are traded on stock exchanges such as the Shanghai Stock Exchange, Shenzhen Stock Exchange, or the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Investing in these stocks provides exposure to China’s dynamic and rapidly growing economy, though it also comes with unique regulatory and market risks specific to the region. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Shares of DEO traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.78. The stock had a trading volume of 571,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,891. The firm has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. Diageo has a 52 week low of $105.72 and a 52 week high of $149.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.45.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Shares of NASDAQ DUOL traded up $7.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $290.62. The company had a trading volume of 203,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,997. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.62 and a beta of 0.92. Duolingo has a 1 year low of $145.05 and a 1 year high of $441.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $350.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.28.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Wynn Resorts stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.34. 458,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,605,554. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.72. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $71.63 and a 52-week high of $110.38. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.77.

