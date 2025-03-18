Top Electric Vehicle Stocks To Consider – March 17th

Tesla, Baidu, and Vale are the three Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of companies involved in the production, development, or support of electric vehicles and related technologies. These companies may include EV manufacturers, battery producers, or providers of charging infrastructure and other crucial components. As the market grows and governments push for greener energy solutions, investors are increasingly drawn to electric vehicle stocks as a potentially high-growth sector in the broader automotive and technology industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $15.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $234.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,059,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,284,828. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $351.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.31. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.51, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $8.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,979,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,873,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Baidu has a one year low of $77.20 and a one year high of $116.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.44. The company has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BIDU

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Shares of VALE traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.06. The stock had a trading volume of 18,171,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,131,699. Vale has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VALE

See Also