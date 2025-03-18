Top Pharmaceutical Stocks To Watch Now – March 18th

D-Wave Quantum, Eli Lilly and Company, and Sarepta Therapeutics are the three Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are equity investments in companies that research, develop, manufacture, and market drugs, vaccines, and other healthcare products. These stocks can be volatile due to factors like regulatory changes, clinical trial outcomes, and market competition, making them investment opportunities with both significant growth potential and notable risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of QBTS traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.59. 123,722,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,223,162. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.12. D-Wave Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

NYSE LLY traded down $8.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $816.30. 1,269,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117,909. The business’s 50 day moving average is $832.05 and its 200-day moving average is $841.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $711.40 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

NASDAQ:SRPT traded down $22.90 on Tuesday, hitting $78.45. 8,924,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,305. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $74.44 and a fifty-two week high of $173.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.20 and a 200-day moving average of $119.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 62.95 and a beta of 0.79.

