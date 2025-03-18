Top Telecom Stocks To Follow Now – March 18th

Broadcom, ServiceNow, and Quantum Computing are the three Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares issued by companies that provide communication services, including telephone, internet, and wireless connections. They are publicly traded and can be significantly influenced by technological advancements, regulatory changes, and market competition within the telecommunications industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Broadcom stock traded down $6.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.60. The stock had a trading volume of 13,833,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,110,250. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $251.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $882.09 billion, a PE ratio of 153.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW traded down $15.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $827.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,833. The company’s 50 day moving average is $988.28 and its 200 day moving average is $985.78. The stock has a market cap of $170.39 billion, a PE ratio of 121.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Quantum Computing stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.38. 68,025,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,213,716. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20. Quantum Computing has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 3.26.

