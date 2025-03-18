Top Win International Ltd. (TOPW) Announces March 21st IPO

Top Win International Ltd. (TOPW) plans to raise $14 million in an initial public offering on Friday, March 21st, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 2,700,000 shares at a price of $4.00-$6.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Top Win International Ltd. generated $15.2 million in revenue and had a net loss of $290,000. Top Win International Ltd. has a market cap of $124.3 million.

Dominari Securities and Revere Securities served as the underwriters for the IPO.

Top Win International Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Through our Operating Subsidiary in HongÂ Kong, Top Win International Trading Limited, we are a wholesaler engaged in trading, distribution, and retail of luxury watches of international brands. As the purveyor of fine watches, we source luxury products directly or indirectly from authorized dealers, distributors, and brand owners, located in Europe, Japan, Singapore, and other locations, and sell them to our customers, comprising independent watch dealers, watchÂ distributors, and retail buyers within the watch industry. Our strategic location in HongÂ Kong positions us advantageously within the Asia-PacificÂ luxury market. This region has seen significant growth in demand for luxury goods, driven by rising disposable incomes and a growing appreciation for high-quality, branded products.Â We currently offer a selection of over 30 internationally renowned watch brands, including Blancpain, Breguet, Cartier, Chopard, Hermes, IWC, Jaeger, Rolex, Omega, and Longines. We primarily trade watches within the price range of $1,900 to $7,500 with our target customers being middle to high-incomeÂ earners. Note: Net loss and revenue are in U.S. dollars for the 12 months that ended June 30, 2024. (Note: Top Win International Ltd. is offering 2.664 million shares at a price range of $4.00 to $6.00 to raise $13.325 million, according to its F-1/A filing dated March 10, 2025.) “.

Top Win International Ltd. was founded in 2001 and has 7 employees. The company is located at 33/F Sunshine Plaza 353 Lockhart Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong Tel: +852 2815 7988 and can be reached via phone at +852 2815 7988.

