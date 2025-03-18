Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Short Interest Update

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 219,900 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the February 13th total of 157,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,199.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Tosoh Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TOSCF opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. Tosoh has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Get Tosoh alerts:

Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Tosoh had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 6.10%.

About Tosoh

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides advance materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tosoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tosoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.