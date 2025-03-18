TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Short Interest Up 20.6% in February

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the February 13th total of 1,750,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 574,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TRTX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.55. 661,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,554. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.64. TPG RE Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 156.81, a quick ratio of 152.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $692.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.23.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $34.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.98 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TPG RE Finance Trust will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPG RE Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.23%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 94.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 155,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 75,671 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 385.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 137,171 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,456,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after purchasing an additional 88,592 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at $2,328,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 29.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 176,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 39,834 shares during the period. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.40.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

