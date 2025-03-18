TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Short Interest Up 20.6% in February

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTXGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the February 13th total of 1,750,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 574,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TRTX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.55. 661,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,554. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.64. TPG RE Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 156.81, a quick ratio of 152.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $692.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.23.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $34.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.98 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TPG RE Finance Trust will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPG RE Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.23%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 94.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 155,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 75,671 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 385.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 137,171 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,456,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after purchasing an additional 88,592 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at $2,328,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 29.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 176,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 39,834 shares during the period. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.40.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

