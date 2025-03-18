TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Cut to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $0.50 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $2.30. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 58.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TPIC. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $2.40 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on TPI Composites from $2.75 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.19.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TPI Composites

TPI Composites Stock Performance

TPI Composites stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.46. TPI Composites has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $5.75.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $346.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TPI Composites

In related news, major shareholder Construction Taahhut A.S. Dere acquired 49,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $77,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,229,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,724,478.88. The trade was a 1.17 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $307,050. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the third quarter worth about $7,854,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 281.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 44,666 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 290,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 22,005 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 391.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 64,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 51,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 433.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 118,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

(Get Free Report)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.