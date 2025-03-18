Traders Buy Large Volume of Hallador Energy Call Options (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,454 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 132% compared to the average volume of 1,490 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HNRG. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,556 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Hallador Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 221,897 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Hallador Energy during the third quarter worth about $351,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in Hallador Energy by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 140,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 65,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy stock opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.24 million, a P/E ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 0.55. Hallador Energy has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.47.

Hallador Energy ( NASDAQ:HNRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hallador Energy will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Hallador Energy in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

