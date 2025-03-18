Twin Tree Management LP Has $5.86 Million Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Twin Tree Management LP lessened its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,206 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in RTX were worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RTX by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,263,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,622,000 after purchasing an additional 508,344 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,047,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,198,000 after buying an additional 576,214 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,247,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,832,000 after acquiring an additional 151,474 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,806,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,851,000 after acquiring an additional 549,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in RTX by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,288,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 19,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total value of $2,464,239.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,880.44. This trade represents a 39.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at $664,008.40. This trade represents a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $131.86 on Tuesday. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $92.35 and a 1 year high of $135.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.23. The firm has a market cap of $176.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.99%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

