Twin Tree Management LP Purchases 12,326 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,326 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $9,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 610.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $100,669.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,517.85. The trade was a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CBRE opened at $128.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.24 and a 12-month high of $147.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBRE. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.89.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

