United Oil & Gas (LON:UOG) Stock Price Up 25% – Should You Buy?

United Oil & Gas Plc (LON:UOG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 25% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00). 184,377,672 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 357% from the average session volume of 40,352,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07 ($0.00).

United Oil & Gas Trading Up 25.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of £986,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.00 and a beta of 1.66.

United Oil & Gas Company Profile

United Oil & Gas is a high growth oil and gas company, headquartered in Dublin and listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. United has a portfolio of low-risk, cash generative exploration, development, appraisal and production interests in Egypt, Jamaica and the UK. Led by an experienced management team with a strong track record of growing full cycle businesses and partnered with established industry players, the Company is well positioned to deliver future growth through portfolio optimisation and targeted acquisitions.

