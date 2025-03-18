VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REMX. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $493,000.

NYSEARCA REMX opened at $44.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.01. The company has a market capitalization of $258.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.38. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

